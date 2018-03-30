Professor Green's health woes ''nearly killed'' him last year.

The 34-year-old rapper suffered a series of complications, including a collapsed lung and pneumonia after undergoing a five-hour operation to remove three areas, and he admits he's lucky to be alive following his medical ordeal.

He told Closer magazine: ''It nearly killed me but I'm fine now. Kind of.

''I should have been dead but I was still laughing. I'm still here.''

The 'Lullaby' hitmaker previously opened up about his health struggles and the ''torture'' he'd gone through.

Posting a photo of himself in his hospital bed on his Instagram account, he wrote: ''I'm on the mend. Turns out I'm only the second person in the world to have an allergic reaction to the mesh used to fix my hernia. I've had a giggle on Instagram but here's the reality. I didn't wanna worry anyone, least of all my nan. I came back to hospital with pneumonia, a partially collapsed lung, distension, fluid build up and ileus (my guts had shut down).

''I'm getting better. Everything is starting to work again, all my bloods are looking better and I finally got some sleep last night.

''If I seemed a bit emotional at times it's been because I've been awake most hours of each day and it becomes quite a lot like torture when you have your entire life taken away from you and you're stuck in a room in the most uncomfortable and painful situation you've ever been in (I've only been taking paracetamol as opiods make the problem even worse), not to mention the anxiety that comes with not knowing why any of this is happening. (sic)''

And he also posted some graphic images of the operation to show how he ''f ***** up genetically''.

But he has promised that once he is well again he will be dropping some new music.

He wrote: ''Anyway. Here's some graphic images to show you how f***ery this should-be simple procedure has been due to me being so uniquely f***** up genetically. For anyone who thought I was making a mountain out of molehill ... I don't even wish this upon you. I wish worse. (sic)''