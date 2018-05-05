Professor Green thinks his new music will ''break people's hearts''.

The 34-year-old star is currently working hard on a new album and promised there will be some thought-provoking and diverse tracks.

He said: ''Sometimes I want to be a clever s**t and say funny stuff. Sometimes the little s**t in me comes out and I just want to be provocative.

''There are songs that are probably going to break people's hearts.

''There are a couple of tear-jerkers and a lot of happy and hard music.''

The 'Read All About it' hitmaker - who recently split from girlfriend Fae Williams and was previously married to Millie Mackintosh - thinks the key to writing a ''tear-jerker'' is to be honest.

He said to new! magazine: ''It's got to come with some honesty. There's one of those songs [on the album] but I can't tell you anything about it just yet.''

After taking a break from music to make documentaries, Green - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - is thrilled to be back in the recording studio as it's his true love.

He said: ''The TV documentaries I've done are fulfilling in a different way.

''The music is my outlet and it's where my heart is.

''There's another documentary in the making at the moment but we're not shooting that yet.

''I've just been back in the studio, the place I enjoy being in most.''

And the 'Lullaby' singer thinks he's making the best music of his career.

He said: ''I feel like I'm writing the best music I've written.

''I've had so much life experience in the last few years. I'm just learning a lot more.

''Also I think after not recording for such a long time, it feels like whenever I go into the studio now I don't have to wait very long for stuff to start coming out.''