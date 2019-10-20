Professor Green's job is to ''communicate''.

The 35-year-old star is aware people expect rappers to be ''racy'' but he doesn't feel the need to ''shout and swear'' in order to get his message across.

Asked if he felt he needed to tone down his performance for the younger audience at Nickelodeon's SlimeFest in Blackpool on Saturday (19.10.19), Green - who sang 'Read All About It' and 'Got it All' at the event - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Do you know what, the two songs I'm performing today, there's only a swear word in each so it's funny, I know everyone expects rap to be quite racy and songs with profanities but my job is to communicate, not shout and swear for the sake of it.''

Green recently released a new E.P, 'M.O.T.H.' and was delighted with the response to the record, so he's looking forward to getting back out on the road.

He said: ''Response to the music has been fantastic, I'm just getting ready for the tour, so yeah busy with the music.''

The tour wraps the day after the 'Lullaby' hitmaker turns 36 so he's planning to hold off his birthday celebrations until all work is finished.

He said: ''We're going all over the UK and we end in London the day after my birthday, were in Manchester for my birthday.

''If I do (anything) for my birthday, we run the risk of missing the London show, I'm gonna get an early night in Manchester and celebrate the end of the tour, I'll tie in a birthday party with an end of the tour party, other than that I'll just get on a plane somewhere and escape.''

Joining Professor Green in performing at Nickelodeon's SlimeFest were New Hope Club, Jess Folley, Roadtrip, Kira Kosarin, Max and Harvey and Diversity, whose members Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo also hosted.

Stars in attendance with their families for the event - which continues at Blackpool Pleasure Beach on Sunday (20.10.19) and Monday (21.10.19) with headliners Raye and Scouting for Girls respectively - included Danielle Lloyd, Samia and Sylvain Longchambom, Lucy Fallon and Alan Halsall.