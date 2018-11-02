Professor Green is keeping his romances offline following his Twitter spat with Fae Williams.

The 34-year-old rapper revealed that the reason he contacted his ex-fiancée on Twitter - after she got engaged months after their split - was because he was ''fed up'' and the 'Lullaby' hitmaker has now decided to keep all his future romances private.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he said: ''I just got fed up we had 18 months together and I expected a little more from her to be honest.

''I get it because it's like, 'Hey look at me I'm over it,' but what it actually says is the opposite. The only wrong I ever did was to leave her.

''Everything is a learning curve and you learn from your past mistakes I'm not cynical about love or romance at all.

''But what I have learned is my private life is my private life - although the biggest warning for me now would be if a girl wanted to put anything on Instagram.''

The musician - who was previously married to Millie Mackintosh - also admitted that it frustrates him that every woman he is spotted with is romantically linked to him.

He said: ''Why can't I be photographed with another girl? I just don't understand why it's so difficult to have platonic relationships. It's quite sexist really. Do we have to objectify and sexualise every girl that I stand next to? I find it f***ing ridiculous.''

Green - real name Stephen Manderson - is now focusing all his attention on his music and another step towards him bringing out a new album is the release of his latest single 'Photographs', a collaboration with Rag'n'Bone Man.

Revealing the inspiration behind the track, he said: ''Photographs conjure up so many different emotions. The ones I miss the most are the ones I never took. They are for me, in many ways, the memories I don't have - especially the ones from my childhood. I wish I had more.''