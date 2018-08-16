Professor Green has shifted his focus to his music career because it's what makes him ''happy'' the most.

The 'Just Be Good To Green' hitmaker's time had been occupied with raising awareness of mental health through producing documentaries - including several for the BBC about the important issues affecting Britain - but the 34-year-old rapper, who has battled with depression himself, says he is enjoying being back in the studio as it's having a good affect on his own well-being, which he admits he had neglected in the past.

Speaking on 'Lorraine' on Thursday (16.08.18), he admitted: ''At the moment, I feel quite selfishly, that I need to continue my journey with music because that is what's making me happy, and I can't do all this work for mental health and raising awareness and trying to remove the stigma around it without actually looking after my own mental health, which I think I've been guilty of in the past.''

Green - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - says that his happiness is now fuelling his music, which is the opposite of the dark times that inspired his previous songs.

He said: ''It's scary at the moment, I don't even want to question why or how, but every time I go into the studio I am coming out with something really exciting.

''That's a really good place for me to be.

''It becomes self-perpetuating because the happier I am the more I create.''

The 'Read All About It' hitmaker recently admitted he realised that he doesn't need to be ''tortured'' in order to create.

He said: ''For a long time I would do things that were self-destructive because I was used to using that pain to drive my creativity. It's that stupid clichéd tortured artist thing. But I've realised that I don't need it. I'm writing the best songs I've ever written, doing the best work behind the scenes on the next documentaries I'm making and coming up with ideas left, right, and centre. And it all comes from just a few changes in my life.''

The rapper returned with is first song in four years, 'Unruly' in February - which followed his 2014 LP 'Growing Up In Public' - and his next single 'Count On You' is out now.