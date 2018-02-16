Professor Green has released rowdy new song 'Unruly'.

The 'Just Be Good To Green' rapper teased fans that the new track - his first since new music since 2014 - would be released ahead of the BRIT Awards on February 21, and he's stay true to his word.

On the track, which was produced by previous collaborator Diztortion - famous for working with the likes of Wiley, Stormzy and Major Lazer) - Green spits about not answering calls or texts and not giving a damn.

The Londoner - whose last record was 2014's 'Growing Up in Public' - told BANG Showbiz of the track: ''Look up the dictionary definition of unruly.''

He described the track as ''noisy'' and explosive, with no stone left un-turned.

He teased: ''It's noisy. The world 'Unruly' lends itself to, I am not trying to keep anyone happy.''

Green revealed that he found a lot of the writing process for his next record challenging because he has touched on ''dark'' and ''hard'' experiences.

He said: ''There are some quite dark and hard moments on the new album, no cold moments, but hard moments. There we some songs I didn't enjoy writing very much but they are probably the ones that will resonate.''

Meanwhile, James Bay recently revealed he wants to collaborate with Green after bonding with him at the NME Awards.

The 'Hold Back The River' hitmaker shared a table with the 'Read All About It' rapper at the rock 'n' roll ceremony at O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday night (14.02.18), and it seems the pair got on like a house on fire as the 26-year-old singer/songwriter was keen to go back and chat with his new pal about working together.

James said: ''I've been hanging out with Professor Green.

''We're sat at the same table, what a lovely bloke.''

Asked if he'd like to team up with the 'Lip Sync Battle' star - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - he replied: ''You never know. I don't know yet. I need to get back to the table to talk to him about it.''