Professor Green has credited his housemate Ruari Stainfield-Bruce with saving his life after he fractured his neck following a seizure.

The 'I Need You Tonight' hitmaker suffered severe injuries during a seizure on Tuesday morning (12.02.19), and after revealing the condition - which caused him to cancel his UK tour - on social media, he has now praised events manager Ruari, as well as close friend Eddie Jenkins and his dog Arthur, for helping to save his life.

Posting a picture of Ruari cuddling Eddie's dog Arthur, Green wrote: ''If this girl didn't hear my fall who knows where I'd be. Love you @ruari_sb.

''Also love the photographer for looking out for me life a proper friend, love you too bro @eddiejenkins.

''Also love Arthur but he doesn't have an insta yet. Don't forget to tell the people you love how important and special they are as we saw today from my close call, you never know whats around the corner. (sic)''

Green, 35, had previously posted three pictures of himself in a neck brace after being rushed to hospital, where he told fans about his horror seizure.

He wrote: ''I had seizure this morning which resulted in a fall while I was packing for tour. Depending on how you look at this fall I was extremely lucky. I fractured vertebrae in my neck and subsequently had to cancel my tour that was due to start today. I'll be back in the winter with a bigger tour. I've had two further seizures and am lucky I didn't break my neck. Really f***ing lucky. Thanks for baring with me. most importantly thank you to our NHS, heroes amongst men (and women). (sic)''

And with no obvious cause for the seizure, the 'Just Be Good To Green' rapper thinks it is down to him overworking himself.

He added: ''Just after I sent this pic I sent to someone to say how ready for tour I was, I had the first seizure I've ever had which led to me falling without hands to soften the fall and fractured my neck in doing so. After I got to the hospital I had a second seizure with again no obvious cause. There's one theory - I've run myself into the ground doing way too much, over stretching myself as per usual and it's finally caught up on me. Seems quite likely.

''I'm gonna use this time to implement all the self care I encourage others to put into practice - and it's going to stay in practice as there's nothing like nearly breaking your neck to put things into perspective.''