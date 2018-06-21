Professor Green believes his ex-wife Millie Mackintosh used him to boost her fame.

The 34-year-old rapper - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - split from the 'Made In Chelsea' star in 2016 after two years of marriage and she is set to marry Hugo Taylor this weekend (23.6.18).

Speaking to John Bishop for his 'In Conversation With...' series: ''I was at that point of my career and it catapulted her into a position she wouldn't have otherwise been in ... We all seek validation, but she started looking for it in the wrong places.''

The 'Read All About It' hitmaker - who has openly battled depression for several years - admitted divorcing the 28-year-old chocolate heiress was expensive, but ''worth it''.

He confessed: ''I've got a very large mortgage now ... But you know what they say about divorce - it's expensive. You know why? Because it's worth it!''

Millie is set to marry old flame Hugo, 32, are set to tie the knot on Saturday surrounded by their fellow former 'Made In Chelsea cast members. They rekindled their romance in May 2016, the same week her divorce from Professor Green was finalised.

The rapper moved on with model Fae Williams but they split in April after dating for 18 months.

Professor Green recently claimed his life has been ''so much better'' since he started using antidepressants.

The rapper has been battling with his mental health for several years, and admitted a big change in his life began when he started a course of SSRIs (Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors).

He said: ''I actually feel like a bit of an idiot for not trying them sooner. They don't work for everyone but exercising, behaving better, sleeping well, spending my time with good people - they all sound like really obvious things to do, but they've made my life so much easier and so much better.''

And taking the medication has even helped him to quit drinking.

He added: ''Alcohol and antidepressants don't work well together so it's made it easier to stop drinking, which is quite nice. I don't know if I'm gonna be on antidepressants forever, but I do know that I'm gonna give them a proper chance to work. They've made it really easy for me to make decisions - the 'noise' that I used to have is gone. They're not happy pills or numbing, but they give me clarity.''