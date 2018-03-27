Professor Green seemed to take a thinly veiled dig at his ex-wife Millie Mackintosh over her public displays of affection with her new man Hugo Taylor.

The 34-year-old rapper was married to the former 'Made In Chelsea' star for three years until their split in 2016 appeared to criticise her highly-publicised relationship with her fiancée Hugo Taylor.

Although he didn't name anyone specifically, the star told Closer magazine: ''I'm not cynical about love and romance at all - I just don't feel the need to plaster it everywhere, it's a bit crass.''

Although Millie and Hugo share their relationship with their fans on social media, Professor Green - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - prefers to keep things private.

He has since moved on himself with model Fae Williams, and he has dismissed the idea that his failed first marriage has put him off the idea of settling down and starting a family.

He added: ''We're not engaged, but what does marriage signify? We're really happy. She is gorgeous. I'd love to be dad one day, but I'm not broody yet - I can have them until I'm 50!

''I've definitely learned something from every relationship I've had. If you don't learn something then it is time wasted. But Millie hasn't put me off tying the knot again.''

It comes after the hip hop star revealed he had ''nothing in common'' with Millie's social circle, and claimed living with her in Chelsea was whole different world to him.

He said: ''I nothing in common with anyone [in Chelsea] apart from the old eccentrics, who I loved - you know, passing me their spliff outside the pub. And parents who'd actually worked for their lot.''

The 'Read All About It' musician also admitted it was tough as he almost felt like he had ''to prove himself'' to some of her family.

Speaking about how his marriage to Millie gave him an insight into class divide, he added: ''In the same way it would if you married someone from a different county, because you learn about their culture, their ways, their history. Yes, because things that are normal to them are completely foreign. I've been in places and felt a bit like a novelty. Meeting certain people's family members and almost having to prove myself.''