The Prodigy have paid tribute to late frontman Keith Flint on what would have been his 50th birthday (17.09.19).

The founding member of the group sadly passed away last March, aged 49, and the rest of the band admitted that ''not a single day'' goes by without him being in their ''thoughts''.

Alongside a series of throwback photographs of the 'Firestarter' singer, they wrote on Twitter: ''Happy birthday Flinty ,

not a single day passes u aren't in our thoughts,

we miss you brother ,

Raise the roof wherever u are muthaf**** !

L & M .... x

#theprodigy

#weliveforever

#weliveforthebeats

#raisetheroof

#neverstop (sic)''

Keith's body was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint died from hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.

Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.

The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.

Following Keith's death, the band cancelled all of their planned tour dates, including a slot at Glastonbury festival, over two decades since they became the first dance act to headline to legendary music festival in 1997, and one decade after their last appearance in 2009.

They tweeted: ''It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.''

In August, the band's songwriter and producer, Liam Howlett, confirmed the 'Omen' hitmakers were back in the studio for the first time since Keith passed away.

Alongside a studio snap posted on the band's official Facebook page, Liam - who is joined by Maxim in the group - wrote: ''Back in the studio making noise .. brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom

#theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock (sic)''

It's not known whether Keith will make a posthumous appearance on any of the new tunes.