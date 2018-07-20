The Prodigy are to release their first album in three years.

The 'Breathe' hitmakers - made up of Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim - will drop their seventh studio album 'No Tourists' on November 2, a follow up to 2015's 'The Day is My Enemy', and they have put out the record's first track, 'Need Some1'.

They said in a statement: ''To us, 'No Tourists' is ultimately about escapism and the want and need to be derailed.

''Don't be a tourist - there is always more danger and excitement to be found if you stray from the set path.''

The electronic group have also dropped a video for 'Need Some1', which they shot in Manila, Philippines.

In September, the 'Firestarter' hitmakers penned a deal with BMG for their seventh album.

Liam said at the time: ''Great guys who totally understand our band ... Now let's make some noise!''

Korda Marshall, BMG's UK executive vice-president of music, added: ''The Prodigy are one of those bands who define an entire sound and can justifiably claim to be among the architects of contemporary music.

''We are delighted to have the opportunity to release what will undoubtedly be one of the most important records of 2018.''

Liam previously admitted the group didn't intend their 2015 album 'The Day Is My Enemy' to sound so ''violent''.

He explained: ''I didn't plan this album to sound violent, it's just the sound that came out of the studio, a kind of build up over the last 4 years. 'Anger is an energy', that's a lyric which always resonated with me.

''The tension is buried deep in the music right from the first drop. It's all about the sound having that sense of danger. That's what The Prodigy sound is about.''