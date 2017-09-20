The Prodigy have inked a deal with BMG for their seventh album.

The 'Firestarter' hitmakers - Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim - are thrilled to have joined the label, which is home to artists such as Morrissey and Kylie Minogue, and can't wait to start work on their follow-up to 2015's 'The Day Is My Enemy', which reached number one in the UK chart.

The electronic trio are poised to release their new record early next year.

Liam said of the deal: ''Great guys who totally understand our band ... Now let's make some noise!''

BMG's UK Executive Vice President of Music, Korda Marshall commented: ''The Prodigy are one of those bands who define an entire sound and can justifiably claim to be among the architects of contemporary music.

''We are delighted to have the opportunity to release what will undoubtedly be one of the most important records of 2018.''

For their last record, the threesome hit fans full force with a hard-hitting ''violent'' release, but Liam said he hadn't planned on making such a heavy record, but he simply had to express his personal emotions.

At the time, he explained: ''I didn't plan this album to sound violent, it's just the sound that came out of the studio, a kind of build up over the last 4 years. 'Anger is an energy', that's a lyric which always resonated with me. The tension is buried deep in the music right from the first drop. It's all about the sound having that sense of danger. That's what The Prodigy sound is about.''