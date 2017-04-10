Priyanka Chopra works ''like a mad, possessed woman''.

The 34-year-old actress - who is a star in the US and in her native India - has admitted she has to work incredibly hard in order to juggle her career across two continents.

She explained: ''I work very hard and don't take time off for anything. I work like a mad, possessed woman and fly across the world to keep commitments.

''Also, you should be fearless about what you want to achieve. Don't let anyone tell you that you deserve less.''

The 'Baywatch' actress revealed her work ethic stems from her determination to ''win'' in life, adding that her ambition is to leave her own ''legacy'' on the industry.

She told BT: ''I like to win. I am not out there to prove anything. I just want to leave a legacy of my work behind.''

By contrast, Priyanka previously admitted she thought being an actress would be an easy job.

The former Miss World - who's made a successful transition from academia into the entertainment world - shared: ''Coming from academics, like an idiot, I was like, 'Oh, it's just pretty people. You've got to wear lovely outfits and say a few lines. How hard can this be?'

''Boy, was I surprised. I just kind of went on set and fell and dusted myself off, and learned, and then fell again and figured it out.''

But Priyanka is relishing her time in the spotlight and is eager to give back to those people who are less fortunate than herself.

She said: ''Giving back was a big part of my upbringing.

''When you get so much, you've got to find a way to give back. You don't need a fat wallet. Time is something each one of us has and all it really takes to make the world better - and intention.''