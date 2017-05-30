Priyanka Chopra works ''every single day'' of the year.

The 'Baywatch' star refuses to take any time off to relax as she feels her ''professionalism'' is the most important thing.

She said: ''I work every single day. I don't take weekends. I don't take Christmas. Even when your body sort of gives up and crumbles, your professionalism comes before anything else.

''That's a big lesson I've learned doing 'Quantico'. If I have fever, I'm sick, I'm extremely tired, jet-lagged, but if I don't come to work, many people don't get to work that day. You don't have the luxury of that, so that's a big lesson I learnt.''

And the 34-year-old actress is fussy about the roles she takes on and makes sure every role she has is ''empowering''.

She added: ''I really put my foot down about the kind of parts I would play. There are parts out there that are not written for coloured girls. Alex, for example, in 'Quantico', was not written for someone who looks like me. It was written for an American girl.

''Victoria in Baywatch was written for a man. It was actually called Victor Leeds and was supposed to be played by this big Hollywood actor. It was always important to play empowered characters. But empowerment doesn't just mean being a villain, having a gun and beating people up. Being empowered could be a homemaker, a mother, women with integrity and women who stand up for who they are and what they want.''

And Priyanka enjoyed playing a villain in 'Baywatch' as she could eat whatever she wanted compared to her co-stars, who had to watch their weight.

She told Singapore's The New Paper: ''I got to sit there, eat what I want, wear what I want, while these guys spent most of their time in the gym. It's extremely hard to be in those swimsuits and sit for 15 hours every day in that heat.

''I was extremely happy to be Victoria in my gown and have an umbrella on my head, you know, the perks paid off.''