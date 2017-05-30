Priyanka Chopra works ''every single day'' of the year as she feels her ''professionalism'' is the most important thing.
Priyanka Chopra works ''every single day'' of the year.
The 'Baywatch' star refuses to take any time off to relax as she feels her ''professionalism'' is the most important thing.
She said: ''I work every single day. I don't take weekends. I don't take Christmas. Even when your body sort of gives up and crumbles, your professionalism comes before anything else.
''That's a big lesson I've learned doing 'Quantico'. If I have fever, I'm sick, I'm extremely tired, jet-lagged, but if I don't come to work, many people don't get to work that day. You don't have the luxury of that, so that's a big lesson I learnt.''
And the 34-year-old actress is fussy about the roles she takes on and makes sure every role she has is ''empowering''.
She added: ''I really put my foot down about the kind of parts I would play. There are parts out there that are not written for coloured girls. Alex, for example, in 'Quantico', was not written for someone who looks like me. It was written for an American girl.
''Victoria in Baywatch was written for a man. It was actually called Victor Leeds and was supposed to be played by this big Hollywood actor. It was always important to play empowered characters. But empowerment doesn't just mean being a villain, having a gun and beating people up. Being empowered could be a homemaker, a mother, women with integrity and women who stand up for who they are and what they want.''
And Priyanka enjoyed playing a villain in 'Baywatch' as she could eat whatever she wanted compared to her co-stars, who had to watch their weight.
She told Singapore's The New Paper: ''I got to sit there, eat what I want, wear what I want, while these guys spent most of their time in the gym. It's extremely hard to be in those swimsuits and sit for 15 hours every day in that heat.
''I was extremely happy to be Victoria in my gown and have an umbrella on my head, you know, the perks paid off.''
The actor explains why it could eventually happen.
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...