Priyanka Chopra has ''no plans'' to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their new baby son while she's in the UK for a promotional trip this week.

The 36-year-old actress was thought to be taking a trip up to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor while she's in England for work so that she could meet three-week-old Archie but a friend close to the 'Baywatch' star says she doesn't have time.

A source told the MailOnline: ''Priyanka has not seen Meghan and has no plans to see Meghan during this trip. She is in town for professional commitments.''

Priyanka and the duchess have been friends for years after they just ''clicked.''

Meghan, 37, said previously: ''You know when you meet someone and you just click? It was just an easy, natural progression. We've managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we're both in the same town.''

And, although the former 'Suits' star - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry - is busy with royal life, Priyanka is so proud of her friend and thinks she's doing ''amazing''.

Priyanka - who attended the duke and duchess' wedding at Windsor Castle last year - said: ''She's doing amazing. It's so nice to see.''

And Meghan is equally as supportive of Priyanka as she and Harry sent her a message of congratulations when she got engaged to now-husband Nick Jonas.

A source said: ''The Duchess of Sussex is very excited for her close friend.''

Meanwhile, Meghan has kept a low profile since introducing Archie to the world in his photo call last month as she's trying to adjust to life as a new mother.

The duchess' mother Doria Ragland had been staying with the couple to help them with their new bundle of joy but is thought to have returned to the US now.