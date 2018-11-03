Priyanka Chopra has learned not to take her life ''for granted'' through working as a global Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.
Priyanka Chopra has learned not to take her life ''for granted''.
The 'Quantico' star has been working as a global Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF for over a decade and it has made her appreciate her life so much more.
She said: ''The one thing that has changed in me is, I do not take my my privileges for granted. I do not take the fact that I live in a comfortable home, I have the ability to get an education, I have a job that I want to have, I'm living the life that I choose to live.''
And the 36-year-old actress finds the field trips ''the most special'' because she gets to meet the people that the charity helps.
She added to People magazine: ''The field trips are the most special, because you meet incredible kids and survivors. That has been one of my joyous moments, being able to help advocate children's rights and children's welfare around the world. That moved me so much in being able to go to places where these kids have no voice or no one listening to them, and actually shedding light on that. It makes you feel so small as a person. And it makes you feel like the life we lived are so self-centered. We take so much for granted. It really is a way of coming back into reality and seeing the world for what it is.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...