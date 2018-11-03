Priyanka Chopra has learned not to take her life ''for granted''.

The 'Quantico' star has been working as a global Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF for over a decade and it has made her appreciate her life so much more.

She said: ''The one thing that has changed in me is, I do not take my my privileges for granted. I do not take the fact that I live in a comfortable home, I have the ability to get an education, I have a job that I want to have, I'm living the life that I choose to live.''

And the 36-year-old actress finds the field trips ''the most special'' because she gets to meet the people that the charity helps.

She added to People magazine: ''The field trips are the most special, because you meet incredible kids and survivors. That has been one of my joyous moments, being able to help advocate children's rights and children's welfare around the world. That moved me so much in being able to go to places where these kids have no voice or no one listening to them, and actually shedding light on that. It makes you feel so small as a person. And it makes you feel like the life we lived are so self-centered. We take so much for granted. It really is a way of coming back into reality and seeing the world for what it is.''