Priyanka Chopra will eat ''cheeseburgers and pizza'' when she is in ''great shape'', but will feel obliged to cut back and eat healthier when she feels ''gross''.
The 34-year-old actress doesn't diet and will ''wing'' her eating plan depending on how tight her clothes are; if she is feeling ''gross'' about her body she will eat healthier meals, but if she is happy with her appearance she will not feel guilty about indulging in a takeaway.
The brunette beauty said: ''I don't really have a diet I wing it by the seat of my pants. It's such a girl thing to do, like if I feel 'Ughh, I put on a few pounds 'and I feel gross about [myself] I suddenly start eating salad, protein, and soup. Otherwise, if I am feeling like I am in great shape I am ok with cheeseburgers and pizza. I am someone who wings it last minute. So, when someone asks me about my diet I feel terrible saying that I don't really have one.''
And the 'Baywatch' star, who portrays Victoria Leeds in the comedy movie, prefers to wear bikinis when she is on holiday, although she will wear a one piece swimsuit if she is working.
She said: ''In real life, I prefer bikinis, but at work, I prefer a one piece.''
But Priyanka will not take just one piece of swimwear with her to the beach as she will ''always'' take a spare bikini with her, as well as bag full of other essentials including a book, music speakers and her phone.
Speaking about her holiday essentials to British Elle Online, she said: ''My beach bag is usually really full. It's like my real-life bag as well. I always have a change of a bikini, always have a cover up, always have sunscreen. I keep lip balm because I am usually in the sun like all day if I get an opportunity, my phone, a book, and some speakers.
''There is no way you should wear shoes on the beach.''
