Priyanka Chopra wants to get married.

The 'Quantico' actress - who is currently dating Nick Jonas - ''loves the idea'' of committing herself to someone for the rest of her life, and insists getting wed is not an unfeminist choice.

She said: ''I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point.

''And I don't think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That's all it is. It's not about berating someone. It's not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married.''

The 35-year-old actress is ''super romantic'' and loves making her partner feel special.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm super mushy, and I think why not? You know, when you love someone or when you care about somebody making them feel special and giving attention is the most important thing.''

And it seems 25-year-old Nick needs to put his thinking cap on when it comes to romantic gestures, as Priyanka likes more than just ''chocolate and flowers''.

She said: ''I've been very lucky in that department. I've had very special things done for me... I like thoughtful things done for me. I'm not the chocolate and flowers kind of girl.

''I mean I love gifts, of course, I love gifts, which girl doesn't? But I think it's the written word that always makes me happy - something written down, a letter, a note.

''There was this one Valentine's Day where I had a letter handwritten and a flower, like a rose, and it came to me every hour of that day. So super sweet things like that is something I appreciate. DO NOT ever get me chocolate and flowers.''

Meanwhile Priyanka credits her beauty to feeling happy.

She said: ''I think I feel my most beautiful when I'm happy.

''I really feel like the best thing a woman can wear is her confidence. Your clothes, your shoes, your bags, all of that is like, that's the packaging. But when you have confidence, the world buys whatever you sell.''