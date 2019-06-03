Priyanka Chopra wants Nick Jonas to run for US president.

The 'Baywatch' actress isn't a big fan of politics but thinks the best way she and her husband could make a difference to their home countries is to aim for the highest positions in office.

She said: ''I would love to run for prime minister of India.

''I would love Nick to run for president. I don't like the things associated with politics ... but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never.''

The 36-year-old actress admitted she doesn't have any strong political belief as she just puts ''humanity'' first.

Asked who she would vote for in the Indian elections, she told the Sunday Times magazine: ''I've tried to be apolitical all my life because I like to cheer for humanity.

''As a woman of the world, I see violence everywhere. My hope for the world is that every country has its own culture and we can be proud of it.

''I feel global. I can go to any country in the world and identify with someone because I'm human.''

Priyanka is a Goodwill Ambassador for Unicef and admitted she has come across some harsh realities for young refugees.

She said: ''I went to a refugee camp recently, and kids were talking about wanting to be astronauts, dentists and doctors. I was sitting there thinking, I don't think you can be any of these because you won't have a formal education.

''How easy is it for someone to put a gun in their hands when they're 19 and say, 'Did the world give a s**t about you? Go kill them.'

''Isn't it the responsibility of the privileged to care about this?''