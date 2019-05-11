Priyanka Chopra wants to start a family with Nick Jonas.

The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with the 26-year-old singer five months ago and Priyanka revealed that she is eager for kids with her spouse.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''Yeah. Always. I've always wanted to. I think, you know, whenever God wants it to happen.''

Priyanka also revealed before her wedding that she was feeling broody.

She said: ''I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'''

And Nick has been open about his desire for kids, previously saying: ''I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.''

Priyanka also opened up about her close relationship with her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, who dub themselves 'The J Sisters'.

She said: ''I don't know what our collective talent is yet. We're funny, we're cute, but I dunno...we love each other so much and we get on really well, thank God. Whenever we come together, we make a night of it and that's what really the J sisters are about to me, just like, family that are friends.''