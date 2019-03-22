Priyanka Chopra wants to double date with Miley Cyrus.

The 36-year-old actress has been married to Nick Jonas since the end of last year, and has now said she'd love to meet up with Nick's former girlfriend Miley Cyrus for a double date with her new husband Liam Hemsworth, because she thinks the singer is ''amazing''.

When asked if she'd ever double date with the 'Malibu' hitmaker, Priyanka said: ''We actually talked about that, doing a double date at some point. It was fun. I've met Miley just a couple of times, but she's amazing.''

The 'Quantico' actress met Miley, 26, after she starred with Liam in the comedy movie 'Isn't It Romantic', which premiered in February.

Priyanka said the singer ''showed so much support to Liam and the movie while we were doing promo'', and says she's even a ''fan'' of Miley's music.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' aftershow on Thursday (21.03.19), she said: ''I'm a fan because I think her music is amazing and you can't deny that. I hope that'll happen. I love Liam, he's a great guy, so I'm sure it'll be a fun group to go out with.''

If the two couples do double date, they certainly won't be having dinner at the Chopra Jonas household, as 'Baywatch' star Priyanka recently joked she's a ''terrible wife'' to 26-year-old Nick because she can't cook.

She said: ''I can't cook. And I told him that when he proposed. I was like, 'Listen, you're from a good southern home, you're used to your mom making you amazing food. You're not marrying that girl.' I cannot cook. I can make eggs, also sporadically, maybe at night.

''I'm a terrible, terrible wife in that sense, but the most amazing thing when I told him that, 'Babe, I can't cook and I hope you know that,' he said, 'It's alright babe, neither can I.' But you don't hear that from guys! They're usually like, 'It's OK, baby.' And he was like, 'I can't either!''