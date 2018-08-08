Priyanka Chopra is returning to the Indian film market with 'The Sky is Pink'.

The 36-year-old actress - who has recently starred in Hollywood movies like 2017's 'Baywatch' - is set to play one of the female leads in the new movie, which is being filmed in various locations, including Delhi and London.

'The Sky is Pink' will tell the story of a motivational speaker called Aisha Chaudhary, who died in 2015 when she was just 18, Variety reports.

Priyanka is producing the project alongside Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Looking forward to the project, director Shonali Bose said: ''This film is very personal and precious.

''In January 2015 18-year-old Aisha Chaudhary watched the trailer of my film 'Margarita, With A Straw' 30 times and told her parents she hoped to live to see the film. She died a few weeks later without that wish being fulfilled.

''Her parents took six months to track me down and say that they only wanted one filmmaker in the world to tell their daughter's story. They knew that a few years prior I too had lost a child.''

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously claimed she's lost out on film roles because of her skin colour.

She said: ''I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, 'She's the wrong - what word did they used? - physicality.'

''So in my defence as an actor, I'm like, 'Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?' Like, what does 'wrong physicality' mean? And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, 'I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who's not brown.' It affected me.''