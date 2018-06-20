Priyanka Chopra is ''over the hill''.

The 35-year-old actress - who has kept her dating life close to her chest the whole time she's been in the limelight - thinks she needs to find a partner who will appreciate her for her work ethic, above all else.

Speaking of her Indian upbringing at the Forbes Women's Summit in New York City on Tuesday (19.06.18), she said: ''Because I'm in my 30s, which is obviously over the hill, my mother said to me: 'You'll get married the day you find someone who appreciates how hard you worked to get where you are.' ''

But the 'Quantico' star finds it frustrating that fairytales teach girls to believe their ultimate goal should be to get married.

She said: ''Think about it. All the fairytales we've always read, end when the princess gets married. Why is there no story beyond that? That's the end of her life! After she gets married, what happens?''

And it looks like the brunette beauty may have met her match as it's believed she's dating Nick Jonas - whom she's been pals with for a long time - after they spent the Memorial Day long weekend together in Los Angeles last month.

A source said recently: ''They are dating and it's brand-new. It's a good match and they are both interested in each other.''

And, although it's still early days for the pair, the 'Jealous' hitmaker, 25, is said to be serious about the actress as he invited her to his cousin's wedding in New Jersey recently and introduced her to his extended family and their friends.

An insider explained: ''It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin's wedding. He's dated a lot over the last couple years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!''

But this isn't the first time the pair have sparked rumours they're more than friends as they caused a similar stir when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together.

The actress later told Jimmy Kimmel: ''We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together and have fun.''

When Kimmel joked about the 10 year age difference between them Priyanka quipped back: ''I didn't ask his age. Eleven?''