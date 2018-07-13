Priyanka Chopra has praised her friend Duchess Meghan for how quickly she's settled in as a royal.
Priyanka Chopra thinks her friend Duchess Meghan is doing ''amazing'' as a royal.
The 36-year-old former actress - who was previously known as Meghan Markle - tied the knot with her beau Prince Harry in front of the world at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, almost two months ago and her best friend, who attended the wedding in England, is thrilled that she's settled into the royal family so quickly.
Speaking to PEOPLE.com, Priyanka said: ''She's doing amazing. It's so nice to see.''
But not everyone is as happy as the 35-year-old actress as Meghan's father Thomas Markle is convinced that she has washed her hands of him now that she has her new life at Kensington Palace with the flame-haired prince.
A source said recently: ''Thomas is heartbroken.
''He is at a complete loss as to why he has been excluded.''
Thomas was asked to walk Meghan down the aisle when she married Harry but, just days before their nuptials were due to take place, he was forced to pull out because he had to undergo emergency surgery on his heart.
He said after the big day: ''It was incredible watching her [on television].
''I was very proud. I was very upset that it wasn't me [walking her down the aisle] but the whole world was watching my daughter. I was very happy about that.
''The unfortunate thing for me now is I'm a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle. That upsets me somewhat.''
Just weeks before the wedding, Thomas came under fire for staging paparazzi photos that saw him getting measured for a suit and searching online for images of the brunette beauty and her partner.
He said at the time: ''I accept full responsibility. I can say I'm sorry for those things for the rest of my life, but I'm paying for those things for the rest of my life...
''I realised it was a serious mistake. It's hard to take it back.''
