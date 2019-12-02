Priyanka Chopra has gushed about her husband Nick Jonas on their first wedding anniversary and thanked him for ''finding her''.
The 'Baywatch' actress and the 27-year-old pop star celebrated the special day on Sunday (01.12.19) by sharing pictures from their lavish Indian ceremony on Instagram.
Alongside a series of adorable snaps taken from their wedding in Jodhpur, Priyanka gushed: ''My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas
''And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. (sic)''
The Jonas Brothers singer also posted a picture of the couple taking their vows on his profile, and wrote: ''One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.''
Last week, Priyanka surprised her husband with a pet dog as an early anniversary gift.
The 'Sky Is Pink' star gave the 'Sucker' hitmaker the shock of his life when she returned home with their new puppy, a German Shepherd, who they decided to call Gino Jonas.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra (sic)''
And under his post, Priyanka wished her husband a happy ''almost anniversary baby'', before adding: ''ur face ... hilarious (sic)''
Nick was also planning his own ''surprise'' for Priyanka.
He said previously: ''Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching.
''And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled. We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time.''
