The Quantico star was shooting a stunt scene for the hit FBI drama in New York on Thursday night when she slipped and hit her head hard on the ground, which gave her a concussion.

She was taken to the emergency room of a nearby hospital and released a few hours later after being treated by medics, but she skipped filming and a press appearance on Friday (13Jan17) to continue recovering from home.

The Bollywood actress has now addressed the incident on Twitter, letting her fans know she is doing well and hopes to be back on set soon.

"Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes," she wrote. "I will be OK, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can. much (love)."

A representative for U.S. network ABC told ETOnline that after the "minor incident" Priyanka "was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released... She is resting comfortably at home on doctor's orders, and will return to work after the weekend."

Her rep told the website she hopes to return this week (begs16Jan17) or as soon as doctors give her the green light to go back to work.

The 34-year-old, who appeared at the Golden Globes Awards just days before the accident, has made a name for herself in Hollywood thanks to the hit TV show, which began in 2015. Priyanka, who stars as FBI recruit Alex Parrish, is currently shooting episodes for the second season, which returns after a break on 23 January (17).