Priyanka Chopra has surprised Nick Jonas with a new dog.

The 'Sky Is Pink' star gave her husband the shock of his life when she returned home with their new puppy, a German Shepherd, who they have decided to call Gino Jonas.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra (sic)''

And under his post, Priyanka wished her husband a happy ''almost anniversary baby'', before adding: ''ur face ... hilarious (sic)''

The 'Quantico' actress also shared the video to her own social media account, captioning it: ''so much cute in the same frame ... happy almost anniversary baby. (sic)''

The new arrival also has it's own Instagram account, @ginothegerman, and it has already amassed an impressive 181,000 followers at the time of writing.

In the page's bio, it reads: ''My daddy's a Rockstar! (sic)''

They have already shared several pictures of Gino Jonas, two with the 'Only Human' singer which are captioned: ''I'm here. I'm home ... Morning cuddle puddle with daddy. (sic)''

Whilst another is the dog's ''first selfie'' and the fourth was captioned: ''From a few weeks ago. Felt cute ... might delete later.''

And it wasn't only Priyanka with a surprise for their anniversary, as Nick recently admitted he is planning his own ''surprise'' for Priyanka for their wedding anniversary on December 1.

He said: ''Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled. We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time.''