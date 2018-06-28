Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the evolving world of beauty pageants and how women shouldn't feel they have to be ''objectified'' to be successful.
Priyanka Chopra insists women should have the right to take part in beauty pageants if it is their own choice.
The 35-year-old actress took her first steps to stardom as a beauty pageant contestant and after small successes she won the Miss India World title and then went on to be crowned Miss World 2000.
Despite criticism of pageants, Priyanka - who is now one of India's highest-paid actresses - still thinks they are perfectly acceptable competitions for women to enter as long as the models aren't degraded or made to ''feel stupid''.
However, when women are vulnerable and see it as the only way to make a living, she says that is ''wrong''.
Asked how she feels about pageants now, Priyanka - who started entering contests after high school - told Allure for the publication's first ever digital cover story: ''I feel like in an evolved world, where we are today, as long as a woman understands that that's not [her] only option. And then chooses to do it. Who is anyone to judge her? But when women are made to feel like your only option to succeed is to be OK with being objectified or being made to feel stupid ... then it's wrong.''
As the entertainment world diversifies, the 'Baywatch' star says it's great that women of different sizes and colours are getting acting and modelling jobs, but insists there is still more work to be done for equality of opportunity.
She said: ''You see so many women, different sizes, modelling, acting, taking their strength, but it's the mindset that needs to change, of society, of men, of people - that view where a woman in a plus size should not be a check in the box. Or a woman of colour should not be a check in the box. Or a woman shouldn't be a check in the box.''
The 35-year-old beauty - who is dating pop star Nick Jonas - says that she feels every woman should have their ''moment'' to dress up and feel great, without being seen to be ''vain or narcissistic''.
She said: ''It's a necessary evil to look the best that you can.
''But I'm also the kind of girl who likes to be turned out. I like to get dressed up. I'm not saying become vain and narcissistic. But I'm saying sometimes, you just need a moment. And give yourself that minute. Just that minute helps so much.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...