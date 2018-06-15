Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed she feels like she's finally ''found her feet'' now that she's in her 30s.
The 35-year-old actress - who turned heads at the Royal Wedding in a custom-made Vivienne Westwood lavender suit - says she hasn't always been the fashionista the public has grown to love and that there are many embarrassing style moments that she'd like to forget.
Priyanka confessed: ''My teens were a little bit more tight pants, ponytails, hoops, puffy jackets. I was that girl in the 90s.
''And then came the 2000s and me becoming an actress and I started wearing everything. Jewellery, clothes, hair, make-up! And then I realised that I looked like a Christmas tree going forward. So then I backtracked a little and I became too simple.''
The 'Quantico' star now thanks stylist Mimi Cuttrell - who's known for her work with models Gigi and Bella Hadid - for not being afraid to take risks when it comes to trying different outfits.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''I'm always changing out of clothes, changing into clothes, and being really chic at it. That's why I need amazing people like her.''
A recent iconic moment for Priyanka was her Ralph Lauren ensemble at the Met Gala, where all eyes where on her as she stepped onto the red carpet in a deep burgundy velvet gown and jaw-dropping gold beaded hood, which took 250 hours to create.
The Indian-born beauty - who's rumoured to be dating singer Nick Jonas - went on to explain how her style has evolved with age and that she now sticks to what feels most authentic to her.
She revealed: ''I think I've finally found my feet in my 30s, as a woman and as a fashionista.
''I think I've realised that I really have to be true to me and what I want to say, whatever the trends might be, what am I feeling at that moment.''
