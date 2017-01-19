Priyanka Chopra says her injury on the 'Quantico' set last week was ''actually scary''.

The 34-year-old actress was rushed to hospital last week after she suffered concussion when she slipped and fell during a stunt for the American television drama, and has now described the ordeal as ''scary''.

She said: ''It was actually scary. I've never got hurt before on-set while I do stunts, I always do them myself. This was just a one-off.''

And the brunette beauty also opened up about how the incident happened, describing how she ''flipped'' due a combination of wet weather and slippery flooring.

She added: ''I was supposed to be saving someone, as usual. And I was wearing rubber boots, it was raining and there was plastic on the floor, and I flipped on that.

''Can you imagine, after all the action I do, that's how I get a concussion?''

The 'Baywatch' star has insisted she's now well on the road to total recovery, and whilst she still has to make sure she keeps her neck straight, she's ''fine''.

Speaking to reporters at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday (18.01.17), Priyanka said: ''As long as I don't do any action and stuff, I'm supposed to be fine.

''I'm keeping my neck a little straight, I'm Mr. Robot today.''

During the time of her fall, a representative for the star described the incident as ''minor''.

They said in a statement: ''Yes, we can confirm there was a minor accident ... and [she] will return to work after the weekend.''

It was also revealed recently that Priyanka had made a return to the 'Quantico' set, where she was said to be ''still sore'' but ''getting stronger''.

Her representative said in another statement: ''Priyanka returned to work on Monday morning (01.16.17). While she is still sore and stiff from her fall, she is getting stronger every day and is happy to be back at work.''