Priyanka Chopra thinks Indian stars face a ''struggle'' to make it in Hollywood.

The 'Baywatch' beauty has become a well-known face in the US, as well as at home in India - but Priyanka has admitted it remains tough for Bollywood actresses to achieve stardom in the States, because of the stereotypes that continue to surround them.

She said: ''Those are stereotypes you have to fight all the time and I guess it will only come with educating people and having them see Indian actors in mainstream parts, (to make them aware) that we can do this.

''There is no putting us in a box. But it is going to be a struggle. There is so few of us.''

Priyanka, 34, said the entertainment industry needs to embrace greater diversity.

She told PTI: ''I believe that in the business where there is demand, there will always be supply.

''Even audiences and people who watch and consume entertainment need to be open to seeing all kinds of people in iconic parts and not just a certain kind of actors or people who look a certain way.''

And Priyanka - who stars alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the new 'Baywatch' movie - argued that it's important to challenge Western stereotypes about the Indian film industry.

She explained: ''There are huge stereotypes about India, about Hindi films. There is a lot more awareness now that Hindi movies are such a big industry but the stereotypes still exist.''