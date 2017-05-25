Priyanka Chopra was a ''gawky teenager'' and admits she taught herself to be confident.
The 'Baywatch' star admits she was a ''gawky teenager'' growing up but taught herself to be more self-assured.
She said: ''I was well into my 20s when I figured it out. It wasn't in my teens. I had to reach that place myself. I was at least 25 when I said, 'I don't want to give so much importance to what the world's expectation of me is.' My body looks a certain way. My hair is not perfect. But I decided I'd be OK with me ...
''You can teach yourself confidence. I was a gawky teenager. I was uncomfortable with my body and the way I looked. I taught myself what was the best version of me. How do I want the world to perceive me? That's how I walk out every morning. I tell myself I will be the best version of me. You have to be comfortable with yourself. You have to take care of you. It's really important to have self-love. You can rule the world with that.''
And the 34-year-old actress says her outfit choices affect her confidence levels.
She added to Yahoo! Style: ''I'm not as confident. I'm more of a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl, a little similar to Alex in 'Quantico'. Or I like track pants.
''I don't like wearing clothes just because - I think your clothes should say something. They should say what I'm feeling. I don't want to feel costume-y.''
