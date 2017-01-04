Priyanka Chopra's New Year's resolution is to ''get healthy''.

The 34-year-old actress has admitted she has a bad habit of breaking the annual resolutions she has made in the past, but has promised this year will be different, as she has vowed to swap her 25 cups of coffee a day and four hours of sleep for exercise, a healthy diet and a full eight hours of rest.

Speaking in a video about her goals for 2017, which was posted on her Facebook account, the brunette beauty said: ''My goal for 2017 is to do something that I have never done before. I always make resolutions and I always break them but this time I have decided that I am going to get healthy.''

And the 'Quantico' star - who has recently been announced as the global brand ambassador for the haircare company Pantene - has revealed there is a large misconception she is a ''super healthy person'' as she has revealed she loves nothing more than to drink caffeine throughout the day, eat ''all kinds'' of junk food.

She explained: ''The world has a misconception that I am a super healthy person ... the truth is I drink 25 cups of coffee a day, I eat all kinds of rubbish food. I have no time. I sleep for like four hours.

''So this year, I am going to get healthy, I am going to work out, I am going to eat the right food, I am going to treat my body well, I am going to sleep eight hours.''

However, the star has hinted her resolution may be too hard to follow, and has already admitted she is putting off her plans to completely overhaul her lifestyle until tomorrow.

She captioned the upload: ''Errrrr....yeah....there was that! I start tomorrow...maybe... yes... day after #WhoNeedsResolutions #GetHealthy (sic).''