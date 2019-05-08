Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala gown was an ode to ''American television shows'' from the 1980s.

The 36-year-old actress stepped out wearing a custom Christian Dior caged dress, that featured a cascading rainbow feathered skirt and cape, in keeping with 2019's theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's special pink carpet in New York on Monday night (06.05.19).

In a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, Dior ateliers have revealed that the floor-length gown featured intricate tulle feather details, that were individually cut by hand, and was inspired by eighties shows that had an over-the-top element, but remained forever ''chic''.

Jean Eudes from Dior's Vermont embroidery atelier said: ''So the dress has been created in New York, for Priyanka Chopra. The bodice takes the form of a 'cage', which the Dior atelier will complete. She will have a dress as well as a long cape in the same style. We are going to apply the colour in a degrade ... or feathered manner.

''Basically we create all these feathers, every single one of which is cut by hand. So these different tulle feathers will be placed in layers that will whirl around her in graded colours like blush pink to yellows and darker pinks, all the way to flaming red.

''It's all part of the 'camp' theme for the Met Gala, which to me evokes those American television series of the 1980s. A very affected style ... this whole idea of 'more, more and more!' But always chic, always extremely chic.''

A team of 10 petites-mains ateliers worked on the dress for a total of 1,500 hours, and the 'Isn't It Romantic' star finished her look with a custom-made Dior Haute Couture palladium crown.

Priyanka was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, who donned a bright white suit, that featured a silver sequin-detailed shirt.

Writing on Instagram, Dior teased their video: ''The making of @PriyankaChopra's Haute Couture dress for the Met Gala. Take a peek behind the scenes at the Dior ateliers, where @PriyankaChopra's #DiorCouturedress by #MariaGraziaChiuri for the annual Met Gala in New York took shape. Created with passion during a total of 1500 hours by the House's petites-mains, this tulle cage dress features a long, feathered cape in graduated colors - a tribute to Eighties-era TV shows. See a close-up of this exclusive creation in our video! #StarsinDior (sic)''