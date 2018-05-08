Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala headpiece took 250 hours to create.

The 35-year-old actress ensured that all eyes were on her when she stepped out on the red carpet custom deep burgundy velvet gown by Ralph Lauren and she accessorised with a jaw-dropping gold beaded hood inspired by this year's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme for the prestigious event and it has been revealed that the ''meticulous beadwork'' behind the incredible creation was entirely hand-crafted.

Posting a close-up look at the beaded creation on their Instagram account, Ralph Lauren wrote: ''This Ralph Lauren creation is completely crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery. See the full custom piece on the #MetGala red carpet tonight. #MetHeavenlyBodies [sic]''

The 'Baywatch' star styled her trademark brunette locks in slick waves to frame her face as they were covered in the bejewelled head piece, and make-up artist Pati Dubroff highlighted Priyanka's natural beauty with gold eyeshadow and a glossy red lip.

Other stars who wore custom Ralph Lauren on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday (07.05.18) included models Rosie Huntington-Whitely, 31 and Lily Aldridge, 32, who wore a gold cape dress and canary yellow gown respectively, as well as 'Scandal' actress Kerry Washington, 41, who shone in a gold floor-length dress, and 'The Fault In Our Stars' actors Shailene Woodley, 26, and Ansel Elgort, 24.