Priyanka Chopra had a ''great, easy evening'' at the 2019 Met Gala with her husband Nick Jonas.

The 'Quantico' star attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala with her spouse Nick - whom she married in December - this week, two years after they were first romantically linked at the event in 2017.

And Priyanka, 36, has said attending the Gala as a married couple was much more enjoyable, because they didn't have any first date nerves.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''The first time when we went together was sort of like... so awkward. We didn't know each other. We were vibing, we didn't know ... this is all weird.

''This time it was so great to go with your best friend, because all we did was sit with each other and we could talk about everything. You don't have to be worried about ... 'Oh my gosh, who am I meeting?' It was just such a great, easy evening when you have someone with you that's your person, you know? We both discussed how different it was doing that.''

Her comments come after both she and Nick, 26, said it was less ''awkward'' to be at the event as newlyweds.

Nick said: ''It's great, it's just like the first time, but this time we're married.

Priyanka added: ''We were a lot more awkward the first time, it was like, 'What is this?' ''

And Nick clarified: ''We met around the Met but our first time walking any kind of red carpet (together) was at the Met.''

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers star previously said his plan for the evening was to step back and let his wife ''shine''.

He said: ''It's coming together. To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the Met Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her.

''So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine.''