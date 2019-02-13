Priyanka Chopra insists her wedding to Nick Jonas was very ''conservative'', despite the fact they had two ceremonies.
The 'Quantico' star had two weddings when she tied the knot with Nick Jonas last December but she insists for her culture, that is actually quite a conservative number.
Speaking on The Late Late Show, she said: ''[We had] two weddings. One western Christian wedding and one Hindu wedding for our religions. Otherwise, we had pre-rituals. Indian pre-rituals can go on for like five days. Mine was just two. I was conservative!''
Priyanka previously revealed they wanted a ''super intimate'' wedding.
She shared: ''One Indian ceremony, one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals, which we have in the Hindu wedding. Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families.''
And asked why they didn't have more guests at their wedding, Priyanka added: ''I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate.
And the 36-year-old actress previously admitted she never had a ''plan'' for how she wanted her wedding to look but it ''melted [her] heart'' when Nick suggested two ceremonies in India to celebrate their different backgrounds.
She explained: ''Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be. It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.''
And the couple are proud their wedding was a ''religious mash-up'' of ''beautiful'' traditions from their respective backgrounds.
She added: ''I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up. We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalised them in a way that made sense for us. It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.''
