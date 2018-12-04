Priyanka Chopra's wedding was ''all tears'' and her new husband Nick Jonas found it ''highly emotional''.
The 'Quantico' actress tied the knot with Nick Jonas in four days of celebrations with 225 guests in India over the weekend, and the couple both admitted they found their Western nuptials - which was officiated by the 'Jealous' singer's father Kevin Sr. - particularly emotional.
Priyanka - who wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown and a 75-foot veil to the first ceremony - said: ''It was all tears. All tears.
''I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.''
Nick added: ''The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.''
The 36-year-old actress insisted she never had a ''plan'' for how she wanted her wedding to look but it ''melted [her] heart'' when Nick suggested two ceremonies in India to celebrate their different backgrounds.
She told People magazine: ''Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.
''It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.''
And the couple are proud their wedding was a ''religious mash-up'' of ''beautiful'' traditions from their respective backgrounds.
The 'Baywatch' star said: ''I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up.
''We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalised them in a way that made sense for us. It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.''
