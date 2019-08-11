Priyanka Chopra is bored of being asked about ''catfights'' with her female co-stars.

The 37-year-old actress - who is married to pop singer Nick Jonas - thinks female stars are often unfairly pitted against each other, unlike their male counterparts.

She said: ''People always ask me, 'You're doing a movie with a female actor. Did you guys get along? Were there catfights?' But when it comes to boys, they say, 'Oh, my gosh. That's a bromance, and everyone works so well.'

''I feel like, over time, because women had the lack of opportunities, we were pitted against each other. Because there were only five places a woman could be hired and so we were elbowing each other out to get to that one spot.''

Ultimately, Priyanka blames the situation on a lack of opportunities for female performers.

She explained: ''The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow.

''We're 50 percent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting [women] in positions of power.''

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently confessed she didn't see marriage as a priority before she met Nick.

The 'Quantico' actress put her career before anything else until she came face-to-face with the hunky singer.

Priyanka - who married Nick in 2018 - said: ''I took choices in my life where my career mattered to me and I didn't find the right guy.

''I had to make sure that that pressure isn't the end-all and be-all.''