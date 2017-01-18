Priyanka Chopra has returned to work after being injured on the set of 'Quantico'.

The 34-year-old actress was rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion when she slipped and fell during filming of a stunt for the TV drama last week, but a representative for the star has confirmed she is back on set and ''getting stronger''.

The representative told E! News: ''Priyanka returned to work on Monday morning (16.01.17). While she is still sore and stiff from her fall, she is getting stronger every day and is happy to be back at work.''

Priyanka was taken to hospital last week, and her representative confirmed at the time of her accident that she would return to work ''after the weekend''.

They said: ''Yes, we can confirm there was a minor accident ... and [she] will return to work after the weekend.''

The 'Baywatch' star then took to Twitter to reassure her fans that she was on the road to recovery.

She wrote: ''Thank you for all your warm thoughts and well wishes.I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can.much [love] (sic)''

Meanwhile, Priyanka - who started her career as a Bollywood actress in India - recently admitted she was worried she wouldn't be ''good enough'' to make the leap from Bollywood to Hollywood, as she didn't think the West was ''ready'' to see an Indian actress in a lead role.

She said: ''My worry (in the US), as an Indian actress, was whether the global entertainment industry was ready to see an Indian actor in the lead, as we haven't seen one before - be it in television or films. I was worried about it as it had not happened with any Indian actress.

''My worry was 'Will I be good enough?' But I had such a wonderful reception. I have got so much love and affection. The only thing to do now is keep evolving. I only think about how I can grow more and what more can I do.''