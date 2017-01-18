The Bollywood star suffered a concussion when she slipped and fell, hitting her head hard on the ground, while shooting a stunt scene for the FBI drama on 12 January (17).

She was taken to a nearby hospital and released a few hours later following treatment and a representative from the U.S. network ABC said she was expected to return this week (beg16Jan17).

On Tuesday (17Jan17) her rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she had returned to set on Monday but she was still feeling the effects of the accident.

"While she is still sore and stiff from her fall, she is getting stronger every day and is happy to be back at work," the rep said.

At the time of the "minor" incident an ABC rep told ETOnline Priyanka "was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released... She is resting comfortably at home on doctor's orders."

The star, who stars as FBI recruit Alex Parrish in the show, recently tweeted her fans to thank them for their support and assure them she was hoping to continue shooting season two as soon as her condition had improved.

"Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes," she wrote. "I will be OK, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can. much (love)."

Priyanka only missed filming on Friday as well as a press appearance to promote the second half of season two, which returns in the U.S. on 23 January (17).