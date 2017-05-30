Priyanka Chopra regrets wearing ''a lot of extensions'' in her hair.

The 34-year-old actress has acknowledged she has dark, thick tresses, but she has revealed one time she wanted to accentuate her locks even more by adding false hair pieces, which were curled, because on reflection she thinks the overall appearance was too over the top.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her fashion faux pas, the 'Quantico' star said: ''I have a lot of hair. And sometimes it can become really big. There was a time where I liked a lot of extensions and a lot of curls and just a lot of everything going on in there.''

However, the brunette beauty believes she has had better styling moments more recently, and counts her ensemble at this year's Met Gala, where she sported a camel trench coat-style dress, and her red Jason Wu gown she adorned at the Emmy awards last year as the best outfits she has ever worn.

Speaking about her more favourable garments, she said: ''It's a toss-up between my Met Gala trench coat and this beautiful Emmy Jason Wu red custom gown that I wore last year at the Emmys. So it's a little bit of a toss-up right now.''

But the 'Baywatch' star - who portrays Victoria Leeds in the comedic film alongside Zac Efron and DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON' - doesn't think her looks are the best part of her body, as she believes her brain is because it can make someone the ''best version'' of themselves.

When asked about her preferred area, she said: ''I think if you have the ability to sort of think right you can make yourself the best version of you.''