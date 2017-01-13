Priyanka Chopra is ''home resting comfortably'' after being injured on the set of 'Quantico' on Thursday (12.01.17).

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old actress suffered a concussion after she slipped and hit her head while filming a stunt. She was brought to hospital but doctors discharged her a few hours later.

A representative for the star told the website: ''Yes, we can confirm there was a minor accident ... and [she] will return to work after the weekend.''

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress - who stars alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron in the new 'Baywatch' movie - recently insisted she has hasn't had to change to succeed in Hollywood.

Priyanka shared: ''I think the same thing that worked in Hindi films worked for me internationally. I am not afraid of being myself.

''I think entertainment industry is full of too many wonderful, beautiful people and you can't (just) be someone else. You have to stand out.

''You have to find your own uniqueness and that has to work for you. So those who want to be an actress, whether it is in America or in India, you have to find who you are and be comfortable with it.''

The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant also revealed she takes inspiration from her friends and family, and their support has helped her through her career.

Priyanka said: ''I am always surrounded by people who love me. I have wonderful people in my life, encouraging me and pushing me forward; so I never felt that I am doing this alone. I feel support is the biggest strength a woman actually needs in this world. As soon as you have the support from people around you, you can achieve everything.''