Priyanka Chopra thinks everyone needs to see 'Baywatch' because it's light-hearted and the world needs that right now.
The 34-year-old actress had a great time making the ''fun and silly'' movie and she thinks something to lighten the mood is exactly what people ought to be watching during turbulent times.
She said: ''I play a complete villain. It's so much fun to play a baddie in a comedy, because you can do the most ridiculous things and they work.
''It's such a fun, silly movie. I hope people will get a couple of laughs and enjoy themselves. The world needs a little bit of laughter right now.''
While she had a lot of fun making the movie, Priyanka - who stars alongside Zac Efron and DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON in the film - admits filming could be quite hard as it was so hot in Florida.
She told HELLO! magazine: ''It was actually a really hard movie to shoot because it was four months of 15-hour days in the Miami heat.
''I was amazed that Dwayne would be up and working out from five in the morning.''
And Priyanka loved seeing the bond between her co-stars.
She said: ''Zac and Dwayne have an incredible mutual love for each other and were always laughing.''
After finding fame in Bollywood before landing a role in 'Quantico', the former Miss World has a huge following behind her, but 'Baywatch' is likely to bring her to an international audience for the first time.
She said: ''This is my 51st movie but my first English language film.''
