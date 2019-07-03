Priyanka Chopra planned her wedding in less than two months.

The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December last year, and has admitted she found putting together the ''extravagant'' nuptials - which saw them marry twice in both a traditional Hindu ceremony and a Christian one - to be daunting, as she had just over one month to do it.

She said: ''We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on December 1. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's get it.' And suddenly we were like, 'Ohhh God.' It was very extravagant.''

But the 'Quantico' star hopes she doesn't need to go through the stressful process for a second time, as she's sure her romance with the Jonas Brothers musician, 26, will last.

Speaking to ELLE UK, she added: ''Hopefully, you just do it once. So it's fine.''

Priyanka and Nick honoured both of their religions when they tied the knot in two ceremonies, which were both held at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, where Priyanka comes from.

The Christian ceremony was officiated by Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., with the entire wedding party wearing Ralph Lauren, and they followed that up with a Hindu wedding the next day, to celebrate Priyanka's heritage.

A source said at the time: ''It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that celebrates her heritage and culture, just as it's important to also have a Western ceremony that celebrates Nick's Christian upbringing. They are doing both.''

Meanwhile, Nick's brother Joe Jonas - who recently married Sophie Turner - said shortly after the wedding that he was left ''in tears'' by how moving the two ceremonies were.

He said: ''Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven.

''My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears.''

