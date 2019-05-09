Priyanka Chopra has partnered with Obagi on a new campaign to ''celebrate diversity''.

The 36-year-old actress - who is married to 'Sucker' hitmaker Nick Jonas - has teamed up with the female-led global skin care brand and has been named their new ambassador for its Skinclusion launch.

The 'Baywatch' star has revealed that the collaboration was a natural choice for her because she uses their products in her daily regime, and was recommended the range after her honeymoon.

She told PEOPLE: ''I want to use this as a platform to be able to [further] advocate for the importance of - and celebration of -diversity.

''I've always been very specific about the kind of skincare I use because my skin is very dry and sensitive. But right after my honeymoon, I had a big breakout. That's when I had a [dermatological] consult and Obagi was recommended to me,''

And Priyanka loved starring in their campaign, which has been ''tested on every skintone'', because it champions diversity instead of being ''afraid'' of it.

She added: ''First and foremost to me was the fact that the skin care is really good. But that the brand is tested on every skin tone and made effective for every skin tone to me was Obagi celebrating diversity and not being afraid of it.

''So this campaign to me was just an amazingly organic marriage of the product, what the brand stands for and what the need of the hour is.''

The 'Isn't It Romantic' star also insisted that ''representation is important'' to daily life and helps her decide what brands she wants to work with.

She added: ''I feel the need for diversity everywhere. Representation is so important, and the conversation around that is something we need to keep magnifying so it doesn't die down.

''So for me, the work that I choose and the brands that I align with [include] people who are willing to move that conversation forward. Social responsibility is something that is so important to especially us people who have the privilege of having a platform.

''When you talk about diversity and inclusion, it shouldn't come from like a place of anger. People have said a lot of ignorant things to me, but instead of being offended, I try and educate them. And I think that like the better route to go where you teach people and change the world step by step instead of like breeding a war.''