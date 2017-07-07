Priyanka Chopra is ''obsessed'' with having ''squeaky-clean'' hair.

The 'Quantico' actress is happy to be a brand ambassador for Pantene because she finds their Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Shampoo gentle enough for her to use frequently without damaging her tresses.

She said of the shampoo: ''I'm obsessed with having squeaky-clean hair, and I can wash it almost every day with this because it doesn't dry it out - and it keeps my colour intact.

And when she has a break from work, Priyanka ensures she sets aside some time to deep-condition her hair.

She added: ''Once a week when I have some downtime, I deep-condition my hair to keep it healthy.''

The 34-year-old actress suffers from dry skin but has learned what to use to keep it hydrated as much as possible.

She explained: ''I mix [Bio-Oil] with my body lotion. It keeps my skin supersmooth.

''[Joanna Vargas Daily Serum] is my new discovery. It gives my dry skin the hydration it needs.''

And before putting on her make-up every day, Priyanka uses a pricy 111Skin Bio-Cellulose Facial Treatment Mask - which retails at around £85 for a box of five - to prime her skin.

She told People Style of the product: ''It's the first thing that goes on my face before any make-up, and it makes anything I put on after look flawless.''

When it comes to experimenting with her cosmetics, the former beauty queen loves to change her lip colour to suit her mood.

She said: ''I love to play with lip colours--some work, some don't. Often, the colour I pick reflects my mood that day.''

Priyanka admits her career has forced her to take care of her appearance more.

She said: ''Doing what I do has pushed me to really take care of my skin and hair.

''I get my hair blown out everyday!''

But what really makes her feel beautiful is confidence.

She said: ''Not caring about what other people think or say but instead doing what makes you happy.''