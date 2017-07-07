Pantene brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra is ''obsessed'' with having ''squeaky-clean'' hair.
The 'Quantico' actress is happy to be a brand ambassador for Pantene because she finds their Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Shampoo gentle enough for her to use frequently without damaging her tresses.
She said of the shampoo: ''I'm obsessed with having squeaky-clean hair, and I can wash it almost every day with this because it doesn't dry it out - and it keeps my colour intact.
And when she has a break from work, Priyanka ensures she sets aside some time to deep-condition her hair.
She added: ''Once a week when I have some downtime, I deep-condition my hair to keep it healthy.''
The 34-year-old actress suffers from dry skin but has learned what to use to keep it hydrated as much as possible.
She explained: ''I mix [Bio-Oil] with my body lotion. It keeps my skin supersmooth.
''[Joanna Vargas Daily Serum] is my new discovery. It gives my dry skin the hydration it needs.''
And before putting on her make-up every day, Priyanka uses a pricy 111Skin Bio-Cellulose Facial Treatment Mask - which retails at around £85 for a box of five - to prime her skin.
She told People Style of the product: ''It's the first thing that goes on my face before any make-up, and it makes anything I put on after look flawless.''
When it comes to experimenting with her cosmetics, the former beauty queen loves to change her lip colour to suit her mood.
She said: ''I love to play with lip colours--some work, some don't. Often, the colour I pick reflects my mood that day.''
Priyanka admits her career has forced her to take care of her appearance more.
She said: ''Doing what I do has pushed me to really take care of my skin and hair.
''I get my hair blown out everyday!''
But what really makes her feel beautiful is confidence.
She said: ''Not caring about what other people think or say but instead doing what makes you happy.''
