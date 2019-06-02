Priyanka Chopra married a ''feminist'' in Nick Jonas, as she praised him for being so supportive and letting her have her own ambitions.
Priyanka Chopra married a ''feminist'' in Nick Jonas.
The 'Quantico' star is so grateful to be with a man that is so ''self-assured'' as a person that he can let her have her own ambitions.
She said: ''I married a feminist. He's not afraid to use the word and I love that. One of the big moments when I thought, 'Oh, this guy is different,' was early on when we were on a boat with friends. I had a meeting to go to and kept saying, 'If someone gives me a reason to cancel, I will.' He pulled me aside and said, 'Listen, I see that you want me to tell you to cancel, but I won't. You've worked hard to be where you are. I'll take our friends for dinner and wait for you. When you're finished, come back and join us.' ... I don't think I've ever been with someone who is self-assured enough for me to be in the spotlight and for him to be OK with it. As women, we're normally the ones who have to say, 'Yeah, I can move that appointment,' or 'What you did at work today was amazing.' That's what made Nick so different.''
Priyanka would love to have kids with Nick one way but she's more focused on ''making a change'' in the world first.
She added to The Sunday Times magazine: ''It's too far ahead to know, but both of us really want to make a change ... My life has always been full of surprises. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I jump at it.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...