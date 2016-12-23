Priyanka Chopra would have to be ''really really drunk'' to cut her hair.

The 34-year-old actress - who has recently been announced as the global brand ambassador for the hair care company Pantene - has admitted she has a ''very important'' relationship with her long locks and she would never chop off her long tresses, but if she was to opt for a short pixie crops she would need some Dutch courage to make sure she got through the beauty overhaul.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her hair, she said: ''My hair and I have a very important relationship.

''I think I would have to be really, really drunk to try a pixie cut,'' she laughs. ''I'd want to, but I don't know if I'd have the courage to do it. Two years ago I went for a pedicure and came out with a bob. And that didn't do too well for my confidence. I prefer it long, but I try all kinds of hair, because that's the one thing I really change when I change my character.''

And the 'Quantico' star has revealed her hair helps boost her confidence, and if she is having a bad hair day she is left feeling ''insecure''.

She explained: ''My hair is a very integral part of my confidence. I know that when I have a good hair day I feel a lot more confident, and I feel better about myself. On bad hair days I get really insecure. I'm always like, 'Oh my god why is my hair a mess? What do I look like?' and it instinctively makes me feel uncomfortable.''

And the star has revealed she is a huge fan of Kylie Jenner's make-up brand Kylie Cosmetics, and has praised the teen entrepreneur for her ''amazing'' collection.

Speaking about the beauty mogul, she said: ''I absolutely love her [Kylie's] colours. I think it's amazing, she's such a young entrepreneur and has an amazing line of lip shades which work for a huge number girls, which is great.''