Indian star Priyanka Chopra has admitted her music ambitions ''went down the drain'' after he acting career took off.
The 34-year-old beauty previously harboured hopes of releasing an album, but she scrapped those plans after her drama series 'Quantico' emerged as one of the most popular TV shows in the US.
Asked about her musical aspirations, Priyanka - who stars as Alex Parrish in the show - said: ''It went down the drain.
''I got really tied up, and when 'Quantico' happened, I wasn't prepared for it. Nobody expected it to run into so many episodes.''
And following her starring role on 'Quantico', the Indian beauty was cast in the new 'Baywatch' movie, which also featured the likes of DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON and Zac Efron.
She told DNA India: ''We started with just 13 episodes and it blew up, so a lot of my time was spent in doing seasons one and two of the show and 'Baywatch'.''
Despite this, Priyanka - who is one of the biggest stars in America and India - believes the world is beginning to wake up to the potential of her home country.
She explained: ''It's been happening for years in movies. Most American studios - Warner Brothers, Fox, etc - have set up here in India since six-seven years. That's an old, famous mandate.
''We have technicians and writers coming down and working with us because we're the biggest movie-producing industry in the world.
''If you include regional films, we make about 900 movies a year. Our movies transcend borders. No other country can boast of something like that. In terms of business, India makes so much sense.''
Meanwhile, Priyanka claimed recently that 'Baywatch' is the kind of film the world needs right now.
The actress said people should watch light-hearted movies like 'Baywatch' to escape their everyday concerns.
She said: ''It's so much fun to play a baddie in a comedy, because you can do the most ridiculous things and they work.
''It's such a fun, silly movie. I hope people will get a couple of laughs and enjoy themselves. The world needs a little bit of laughter right now.''
